There’s a current baby formula shortage that has parents across the nation on edge. White House officials addressed the concerns during a meeting with Congress this week, noting that they are “absolutely” considering having President Joe Biden implement the Defense Production Act (DPA).

“I think the White House absolutely understands the severity and the urgency of the issues,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger in an interview with CNN. “But until there’s more food on the shelves, I am not satisfied.”

While both she and White House Chief of Staff, Ron Klain, believe that the DPA might help, it might not be the solution to getting formula back on shelves quickly.

“We talked through the fact that the DPA, while potentially a really important thing for them to consider,” Spanberger said, “may not be as fast as just loading up planes and ensuring that baby food from the Netherlands or other European partners can get here quickly.”

Currently, US grocery stores report that infant formula across shelves is significantly lower than what was available a week ago. They are using Datasembly, a real-time data tracking agency, to determine exactly how much product is available.

Despite the shortage, the White House still isn’t considering this to be a crisis nor have they nailed down a timeline to get products back on the shelves. Instead they have created the HHS.gov website to help parents in their quest for infant formula.

“We wanted to make (information) readily available and accessible to people. But prior to that period of time, we had not seen, obviously, what we’ve seen over the last few days,” said Psaki.

According to White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield there is no specifics on when the shortage will end.

“I’m not going to stand here and tell your audience that I can give you a hard timeline that I can’t give you,” she shared. “We are being candid about moving as quickly as possible. And we are relentlessly focused on this.”