For American Heart Month, Cheerios has enlisted Ice-T to help people prioritize healthy eating and exercising.

Ice-T and Buzz Bee, the brand’s mascot, will serve as coaches for the breakfast company’s “Pour Your Heart Into It” campaign.

According to a press release, fans, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone who’s looking to be more active can join Coach Ice-T on Pandora as he narrates a series of four-minute walking, stretching, core strengthening, and dance workouts.

America’s No. 1 cereal brand is bringing back its happy heart shapes for the third year in limited-edition boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios and yellow-box original Cheerios, as well as its Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate and new Strawberry Banana flavors.

The “Pour Your Heart Into It” workouts are accessible via QR code on the back of the limited-edition happy heart shape boxes.

“This stuff doesn’t have to be hard,” said Ice-T in the press release. “It can be as simple as a bowl of Cheerios and a walk around the block. That’s why I wanted to join Buzz to share some different ways to start to get your heart pumping regularly, and help make diet and exercise a happy part of your day.”

In addition to the cereal boxes and the workout series, fans will also be able to see the “O.G. Original Gangster” rapper on TV, online videos, plus digital and social Cheerios advertising campaigns.

“Cheerios has always been a delicious and heart-healthy choice, and our limited-edition happy heart shapes are designed to remind everyone that taking care of your heart can be fun, too,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Cheerios. “This year, we’re taking it a step further with our partnership with Ice-T to inspire a change of heart around how people think about both diet and exercise. Instead of a chore, these can actually be some of the best moments in your day.”

Check out Ice-T on the Cheerios cereal box below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICEMFT (@icet)