The U.S. Supreme Court will not reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction, it ruled on Monday (March 7). Instead, the justices, who did not comment about the case to reporters, left intact the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that freed Cosby last June.

In a statement, Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt called the Supreme Court’s ruling a “victory.”

“On behalf of Mr. & Mrs. Cosby and the Cosby family, we would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the justices of the United States Supreme Court for following the rules of law and protecting the Constitutional Rights of ALL American Citizens of these United States,” he said.

“This is truly a victory for Mr. Cosby, but it shows that cheating will never get you far in life and the corruption that lies within Montgomery County District’s Attorney Office has been brought to the center stage of the world,” he added. “Thank you very much.”

As reported by REVOLT, Cosby was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison in 2018 after he was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Cosby testified during Constand’s civil lawsuit, allegedly because a former Montgomery County district attorney assured him he would not be prosecuted. However, Cosby’s testimony was later used against him at trial, which the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said violated his constitutional rights.

Cosby has maintained his innocence amidst dozens of sexual assault accusations. After his release from prison last year, he tweeted, “I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law.”

On Monday, prosecutors argued to the Supreme Court that there was no agreement between Cosby and the D.A. and called on the court to review the case. However, the justices refused, leaving intact the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to free “The Cosby Show” star.