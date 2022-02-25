President Joe Biden is poised to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. According to CNN, the POTUS called Jackson on Thursday night (Feb. 24) to inform her of his decision and she accepted the offer.

Jackson was confirmed to the U.S. Appeals Court in Washington, D.C. last year and has been among a list of reported potential female nominees ever since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last month. Throughout her career, she has also served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, worked as an assistant federal public defender and was Breyer’s law clerk.

While on the presidential campaign trail, Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the highest court if given the chance. The president still needs to officially nominate Jackson and the decision will then move on to the Senate for confirmation, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer previously said would be a swift process.

“President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” he said.