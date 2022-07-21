The REVOLT Summit x AT&T is back! The city of Atlanta will be welcoming the return of one of the biggest cultural celebrations this fall. It all goes down Saturday Sept. 24 to Sunday Sept. 25. Check out all that Black excellence and hip hop culture has to offer at this annual, immersive summit.

This year’s theme is “The Future is Now.” Guests can expect to be empowered, inspired and educated by Black leaders of the next generation who are creating their own pathways to a brighter future. The event will feature keynote panels by today’s biggest names in hip hop and insightful discussions for young Black leaders. There will be plenty of space to have a good time at the 3.5-acre urban art studio and outdoor open area campus at 787 Windsor.

Brian Hampton is an Amazon best-selling author and promising hip hop journalist who attended the event in the past. He told REVOLT, “The REVOLT Summit changed my career and my life.” Hampton continued, “Career-wise, I was able to garner mentors, business partners and friendships that remain to this day. I’m from the DMV, and at the time, I was new to Atlanta. I had several dreams and goals I wanted to accomplish in the entertainment industry, but it’s not easy to reach executives and other people within the industry to pitch ideas. The REVOLT Summit provided a great space to network and learn. Everyone was humble, receptive and unified.”

Past guests include Offset, Killer Mike, G Herbo, Shenseea, Chance The Rapper, Rick Ross and more. REVOLT franchise talent N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN of “Drink Champs” and Justin Laboy of “Respectfully Justin” have also been featured at the massive event. There will be plenty of activations and photo-worthy moments, as well.

Tickets are on sale now! Make sure you get yours before it’s too late. Early bird REVOLT INSIDER tickets start at $99.00 for general admission. For early bird REVOLT INSIDER admission, tickets are $249.00 and include two complementary drinks, artist meet & greets, shuttle access and much more! Tickets can be purchased here.