As previously reported by REVOLT, a Missouri woman sued GEICO for big bucks after contracting an STD while having sex in a vehicle insured by the company.

The incident happened in late 2017. In 2018, the woman, a Jackson County resident, was diagnosed with Human papillomavirus, or HPV.

The petition was filed in February 2021, asking for a million-dollar payout but denied the following month.

On Friday (June 10), a Fox News affiliate announced that the woman, anonymously identified in documents as M.O., has won a $5.2 million lawsuit from the insurance company in connection to the naughty nightmare.

According to reports, because M.O. and her partner engaged in unprotected sex in the car insured by GEICO, the HPV infection should be covered by the policy.

The partner caused her to become “infected with HPV by not taking proper precautions and neglecting to inform and/or disclose his diagnosis,” according to court documents. The filings suggested the “insurance policy [provide] coverage for her injuries and losses.”

After the lawsuit was denied last year, it went to arbitration. A Jackson County Circuit Court arbitrator ruled in favor of the woman and suggested the payout.

The Missouri Court of Appeals reportedly deferred to the arbitrator and did not overturn the previous findings.

According to documents, the arbitrator determined that “there was sexual activity in [the insured’s] automobile” that “directly caused, or directly contributed to cause” the woman to be infected with HPV.

“At the time of GEICO’s intervention, liability and damages had been determined by an arbitrator and confirmed by the trial court. GEICO had no right to relitigate those issues,” the court said.

Sources say the hefty payout could have been avoided. However, because the insurance company chose to deny coverage to M.O.’s sexual partner, their path of legal recourse was compromised.