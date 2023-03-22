Last night (March 21), Doja Cat shared some exciting news with her fans on Twitter. Her upcoming album now has a title: Hellmouth.

This project will be Cat’s fourth studio album and her first since releasing Planet Her in 2021. In January 2023, she released her first track of the year, “I Don’t Do Drugs (Y2K Remix).” Since getting noise after her single “Mooo!” went viral on YouTube in 2018, Cat has built an empire with a loyal fanbase, and countless awards including a Grammy, and chart-topping hit after hit.

In a November 2022 interview with Dazed, the California native opened up about her forthcoming project and her plans to release several singles before Hellmouth is dropped.

“I think what I’ve fallen into is controlled chaos,” Cat told the outlet. “I’m crazy about putting different genres into the same album or even into the same song. There’s songs from a year and a half ago that I made, and I’m like, ‘These need to come out.’ I have a project that’s going to be quite consistent, hopefully, which is coming up next and is the real album, the real project. But before that, I would like to put out some singles that don’t really connect to it in any way. They’re just fun things that I would like to put out.”

Cat shared the news of her new album’s title as she recovers from cosmetic surgery. As REVOLT previously reported, the 27-year-old artist went under the knife for a breast augmentation among other things. “Got my titties done and my c**t bedazzled,” she tweeted to her 5.5 million followers. When one fan thought the “Woman” artist had gone up in size, she informed them that it was the complete opposite. She tweeted that she is now a 32 C, was four days into recovery, and had lipo done on her thighs.

got my titties done and my clit bedazzled — Hellmouth (@DojaCat) March 20, 2023