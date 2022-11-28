Doja Cat is easily one of most popular talents in the industry today and truthfully, she is going to get bigger in due time. Carving out a lane of her own and riding the wave to stardom over recent years, the “Kiss Me More” artist has some special things in store for her upcoming album. Her loyal and rapidly growing fan base are in for a treat and now, it is only a matter of time until they are able to feast on a bundle of new music from Doja. In a recent interview with Dazed today (Nov. 28) , she detailed her plans for her next LP, sharing that she has been inspired by Beastie Boys. The rapper-singer also intends to put out several singles disconnected from her new project before dropping.

I don’t care that you think that I’ve changed and I’m going to keep having fun because I wasn’t put here to make you all happy. — fart (@DojaCat) November 11, 2022

“I think what I’ve fallen into is controlled chaos,” she told the outlet, before explaining, “I’m crazy about putting different genres into the same album or even into the same song. There’s songs from a year and a half ago that I made and I’m like, ‘These need to come out.’ I have a project that’s going to be quite consistent, hopefully, which is coming up next and is the real album, the real project. But before that, I would like to put out some singles that don’t really connect to it in any way. They’re just fun things that I would like to put out.”

Further along, she gave some insight on her adoration of Beastie Boys and why she is approaching this new album the way she intends to. “And just to make it clear, Beastie Boys is a huge inspiration to me. Beastie Boys will hit you with hard, loud and crazy rap, but they’ll also hit you with real raw ’90s punk, which I love, or smooth techno that feels sexy and sleek. And you’ll be like, ‘Where the f**k did this come from?’” she said.

