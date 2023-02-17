Last night (Feb. 16), Chloe Bailey took the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show stage to perform her song “Pray It Away” live for the first time. And during her performance, she briefly opened up about her album and, possibly, some of its inspiration.

As she stood on the blue-illuminated stage in a custom latex one-piece with the title of her upcoming album, In Pieces, written across her chest, Bailey took the opportunity to share her exciting news over the intro of the aforementioned song.

“So, I have some really exciting news,” the “Surprise” singer said. “I just turned in my first debut album… Two days ago. It was the best Valentine’s Day gift to myself because when I was writing this album, I was dealing with too many… And I’m like, ‘You know what, girl? You deserve better than that.’ And instead of trying to get back at them, I’mma just let karma do its thing. I’mma pray it away.”

Last week, REVOLT reported that Bailey and Wiz Khalifa were set to perform on the Road Show stage as it returned to tip-off this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. The fan-focused show is sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and is centered around the popular Emmy Award-winning show “Inside the NBA.” It invited fans to a live studio broadcast, NBA on TNT attractions, and live musical performances.

And for Bailey, the performance comes as she prepares for the world to hear her first solo album, In Pieces, set to be released next month. She spoke further about the project with ESSENCE in 2022.

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” Bailey revealed. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”