By Angel Saunders
  03.21.2023

Yesterday (March 20), Doja Cat used social media to inform her fans she’d undergone a few cosmetic procedures. According to the 27-year-old’s official Twitter account, she’s doing just fine after having some work done last week.

Got my titties done and my c**t bedazzled,” the emcee tweeted to her 5.5 million followers. The post gained tons of comments, which prompted her to respond to her loyal supporters. One individual who happily thought Doja had gone up a cup size or two was swiftly corrected by the “Kiss Me More” hitmaker. “Nope. Smaller,” she wrote before clarifying that her new measurement is now a 32C. She continued the conversation, going a tad bit deeper in terms of details.

“[Four] days into recovery [right now],” she added. A concerned user asked how the “Say So” songstress was coming along. “Feels ok. I got lipo, so my thighs hurt a lot if I move too much, but I’m healing really fast,” Doja said. Another person who couldn’t tell if the Grammy winner was serious or not, wrote, “Hope [you’re] trolling.” After all, the California native is known for her oddball sense of humor. On Feb. 20, she got on Twitter to tell her fanbase she was “trapped under a coffee table [right now].” Nonetheless, many still wished her well. “Stay safe dear, and I wish you a speedy recovery!” one message read.

There may be some truth to her tweets, though. Doja’s expressed her desire for plastic surgery in the past. In November 2022, she tweeted, “I’m literally about to get surgery this winter lmao.” The Planet Her artist explained, “I just want my titties pulled up [because] some of my tops don’t fit the way I want them to.” That same month, she told Dazed touring had gotten in the way of having any prior procedures done.

