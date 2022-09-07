Photo: Getty Images
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.07.2022

Mercury, an Atlanta rapper and skateboarder, had the opportunity to meet her musical influence, Kid Cudi, Tuesday (Sept. 6) night during his “To The Moon Tour.” The 21-year-old shared photos of her meetup with the “Tequila Shot” musician on her Twitter account. “Lonely stoners @KiDCuDi. Tysm for tonight. Such a legend,” she wrote.

Pitchfork interviewed Mercury in August, discussing how the 38-year-old artist inspired her music and her desire to meet him. “‘I remember when I first fell in love with [Kid] Cudi. I was in seventh grade and [had] found “Just What I Am” on SoundCloud and was listening to it every day,'” Mercury explained. 

She continued, “So I just started going through his whole discography, and when The Journey to Mother Moon came out, I must have listened to that every day for six months. It was inspiring music for me. Even when Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven came out, I was really sick and depressed. He was talking about the exact way I was feeling. Like he could hear what I was saying without me actually saying anything. I know it’s a thing for people to say, “Cudi saved their life,” but he really meant a lot to me.”

The rapper revealed that she makes her most emotional music alone. “A lot of times, I don’t make emotional music unless I’m by myself. Cudi used to say something like, ‘It’s hard when people are always prying into your life and talking about stuff that you’re really not over yet.’ I’m not ready for that,” she said.

On Aug. 13, Kid Cudi responded to the Pitchfork interview on Twitter, saying he wanted to meet the young rapper. “I need to meet her,” he tweeted. “Like…I neeeeed to.” Kid Cudi is currently on his world tour, “To The Moon Tour,” which began Aug. 18 in Portland, Oregon and ends Nov. 22 in Milan, Italy.

Check out Mercury and Kid Cudi’s tweets down below:

 

