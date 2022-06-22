Kid Cudi is officially hitting the road for his next journey across the globe. The veteran artist proudly announced his “To The Moon World Tour” this week, also confirming Don Toliver, Strick, 070 Shake, and Denzel Curry will be coming along for select dates.

The extensive arena tour begins this August and will hit major stops along the way, including Cudi’s home city of Cleveland, OH for his Moon Man’s Landing festival. An American Express ticket pre-sale began on Tuesday (June 21) and will run through Thursday (June 23). Tickets will then go on sale to the general public beginning Friday (June 25) Ticketmaster.

The upcoming tour is perfectly timed with the reveal of Cudi’s new animated Netflix series “Entertgalactic.” Earlier this month, he kicked off the new chapter of his career as he unleashed his “Do What I Want” single.

Along with the track’s release, Cudi paired it with a gratitude-filled caption that is sure to get fans excited for the arrival of “Entergalactic.” “I have been waiting 3 long years for you all to see what I’ve been working on all this time,” he writes. “My greatest achievement. This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life.”

Be sure to take a look at the full list of tour dates for Kid Cudi down below.

08/16 – Vancouver, BC *

08/18 – Portland, OR *

08/19 – Seattle, WA *

08/21 – Oakland, CA *

08/23 – San Diego, CA *

08/24 – Los Angeles, CA *

08/25 – Phoenix, AZ ^

08/27 – Denver, CO ^

08/30 – Dallas, TX ^

08/31 – Austin, TX ^

09/01 – Houston, TX ^

09/04 – Miami, FL #

09/06 – Atlanta, GA ^

09/08 – Washington DC ^

09/09 – Philadelphia, PA ^

09/10 – Boston, MA ^

09/12 – Brooklyn, NY ^

09/14 – Toronto, ON ^

09/16 – Chicago, IL ^

09/17 – Cleveland, OH

10/17 – Tokyo, JP

11/12 – Berlin, DE

11/13 – Amsterdam, NL

11/15 – London, UK

11/17 – Brussels, BE

11/20 – Paris, France

11/22 – Milan, IT

* = w/ Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick

^ = w/ Don Toliver, 070 Shake, and Strick

# = w/ Don Toliver, Denzel Curry 070 Shake, and Strick