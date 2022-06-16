Earlier this month, 070 Shake officially unveiled her album, You Can’t Kill Me via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. The project is executive produced by 070 Shake and Dave Hamelin and mixed and mastered by Mike Dean. Fans were able to enjoy plenty of previews prior to the albums full release including tracks like “Lose My Cool” featuring NLE Choppa, “Skin and Bones,” “Body,” and “Web.”

Today (June 16), the New Jersey-bred artist returns to share her official visualizer for “Blue Velvet” from the project. The simple yet intense new clip sees 070 Shake reflecting on intimate moments she will never forget:

That blue velvet, you wore the first night that I felt it/ I felt the touch of you, I’m worried I could lose you any second, I’ll always remember/ That blue velvet, you wore the first night that I felt it, I felt the touch of you, I’m worried I could lose you any second, I’ll always remember

I’m not runnin’ straight, I’m runnin’ in circles, the love that I thought I had, I don’t deserve you/ Now that it’s over, I’m reminded of you, when I see this color, my primary thought becomes you

“We’re so attached to this physical world, it makes us more susceptible to being hurt. You can’t kill me because I’m more than my body,” 070 Shake shares via press release about the project. “With each album, it’s like you’re being revealed more and more. You Can’t Kill Me shows how dedicated I am to being free within music. Feeling is the biggest ingredient of my music.”

070 Shake just recently wrapped up her North American tour, which launched last month in Detroit. The 20-date run kicked off on May 7 in Detroit with stops in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix and came to a close with four shows in Los Angeles this month.

Be sure to press play on 070 Shake’s brand new visualizer for “Blue Velvet” down below.