070 Shake is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming album, YOU CAN’T KILL ME, which is officially making landfall next month on June 3. As a preview of what’s to come, Shake previously released the first few tracks from the album: “Lose My Cool” featuring NLE Choppa and “Skin and Bones.” Today (May 4), she reveals another single titled “Web.” On the track, which is produced by Johan Lenox and co-produced, mixed, and mastered by Mike Dean, 070 Shake delivers her lyrics over a harmonious mix of background illumination:

(What is your favorite) One thing’s for certain (Flower?)/ This thing isn’t working (I wanna know) Let’s be here in person (What is)/ It’s always the same (Your favorite) How you been? You been great (Flower?)/ I’m not gettin’ through to you (I wanna know) I wanna get through to you (What is)/ Hold up, wait (Your favorite) dopamine, serenade (Flower?)/ Games that we play, don’t correlate with the things that we say

070 Shake is set to embark on her headline North American tour immediately following the release of YOU CAN’T KILL ME. The 20-date run kicks off on May 7 in Detroit with stops in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix and wraps up with four shows in Los Angeles this June, two of which are already sold out. Tickets available HERE. In addition to the release of her new single, a limited quantity of exclusive “YCKM” & “Skin and Bones” merchandise is now officially available for pre-order in 070 Shake’s online store.

In recent months while working on the album, Shake has also dished out a few features like on Swedish House Mafia’s comeback single “Lifetime,” and GENER8ION’s “Neo Surf.”

Be sure to press play on 070 Shake’s brand new “Web” single down below.