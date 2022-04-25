070 Shake is currently gearing up for the release of her forthcoming album, YOU CAN’T KILL ME. As a preview of what’s to come, Shake previously released the first track from the album “Lose My Cool” featuring NLE Choppa at the end of the year. Over the weekend, Shake dropped off the next single “Skin and Bones,” which arrives with a surreal Noah Lee-directed video shot on location in Los Angeles as 070 Shake delivers some smooth lyrics:

And we spoke in past tense reminisce ’bout back when our spirits used to dance with each other/ We been smoking gas, yeah this is so romantic, I never wanna press fast forward/ You treat me like I’m more than a pair of skin and bones and that really made a difference in my story/ Life will take its toll but whichever way we go know I’m right here by your side, shawty/ Skin and bones under the covers, kept our love undercover/

070 Shake is set to embark on her headline North American tour immediately following the release of YOU CAN’T KILL ME. The 20-date run kicks off on May 7 in Detroit with stops in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix and wraps up with four shows in Los Angeles this June, two of which are already sold out. Tickets available HERE. In addition to the release of her new single, a limited quantity of exclusive “YCKM” & “Skin and Bones” merchandise is now officially available for pre-order in 070 Shake’s online store.

In recent months while working on the album, Shake has also dished out a few features like on Swedish House Mafia’s comeback single “Lifetime,” and GENER8ION’s “Neo Surf.”

Be sure to press play on 070 Shake’s brand new “Skin and Bones” music video down below.