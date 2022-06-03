Today (June 3), 070 Shake officially unveils her album, You Can’t Kill Me via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. The project is executive produced by 070 Shake and Dave Hamelin and mixed and mastered by Mike Dean. Fans were able to enjoy plenty of previews prior to the albums full release including tracks like “Lose My Cool” featuring NLE Choppa, “Skin and Bones,” “Body,” and “Web.”

You Can’t Kill Me also arrives alongside an Alexander Wesseley-directed video for the album track “Medicine” that shows an intimate performance of the song as Shake is submerged in water while vocalizing through an oxygen mask:

The moon slowly kissed me (Kissed me) oh no, I fell in love with the night/ She walked out on me, you left when you didn’t have the right I’m climbing here/ I’m climbing up the steep hill (Never forget it)/ (You were low and I was your medicine) You were low and sick/ You were sick, babe, I was your medicine I’m your oxygen



“We’re so attached to this physical world, it makes us more susceptible to being hurt. You can’t kill me because I’m more than my body,” 070 Shake shares via press release about the project. “With each album, it’s like you’re being revealed more and more. You Can’t Kill Me shows how dedicated I am to being free within music. Feeling is the biggest ingredient of my music.”

070 Shake is currently on her headline North American tour, which launched last month in Detroit. The 20-date run kicked off on May 7 in Detroit with stops in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix and wraps up with four shows in Los Angeles this month.

Be sure to press play on 070 Shake’s brand new You Can’t Kill Me album down below.