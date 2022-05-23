Currently, 070 Shake is steadily gearing up for the release of her forthcoming album, YOU CAN’T KILL ME, which is officially making landfall next month on June 3. As a preview of what’s to come, Shake previously released the first few tracks from the album: “Lose My Cool” featuring NLE Choppa, “Skin and Bones,” and “Web.”

Over the weekend, 070 Shake returned to share the new song “Body” featuring Christine and the Queens. The freshly released track sees 070 Shake take advantage of some production courtesy of David Andrew Sitek and Mike Dean:

Never consider that you’re just a woman in body, never consider I forget about your body/ Body, body, body, body, body, body, body, never consider I never think about it daily, never consider I’ll forget the bones in your body/ Body, body, body (Let me show you)/ I think I got to know your body, I think I got to know your body

We’ll travel to the dream, stay flying, I guess I found me a new high/ You took it personal as soon as it got physical She ran it up then ran off but when the limelight’s off and when the party’s over/

070 Shake is currently on her headline North American tour, which launched earlier this month in Detroit. The 20-date run kicks off on May 7 in Detroit with stops in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Houston, and Phoenix and wraps up with four shows in Los Angeles this June, two of which are already sold out. Tickets available here. In addition to the release of her new single, a limited quantity of exclusive “YCKM” & “Skin and Bones” merchandise is now officially available in 070 Shake’s online store.

Be sure to press play on 070 Shake’s brand new single “Body” down below.