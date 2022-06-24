After helping to craft hits for the likes of Travis Scott, Lil Nas X, and day one collaborator Kid Cudi, Dot Da Genius is ready to create his debut album for the masses. Today (June 24), he delivers the lead single for the yet-to-be-titled project titled “Talk About Me,” which features Cudi, Denzel Curry, and JID. The track is essentially a middle finger to every detractor that’s crossed their path as they navigated throughout their careers:

“Got your, got you body feelin’ like I’m fat Gucci, feds wanna do me, hoes, hoes wanna sue me, if you get some money, better bring it back to me, everybody on the web actin’ like they knew me, never was a new me, I’m just rockin’ new shit, dress like I serve an eight ball, no pool stick, and my record clean, so I never do shit, Denzel an animal, yeah, I’m on my Zuu shit, flu shit, never could fly, dress like a chicken that’s ready to fry…”

As with Dot Da Genius, Kid Cudi is also working on a new body of work. Titled Entergalactic, the album would both serve as Cudi’s eighth solo outing and a musical accompaniment to Cudi‘s forthcoming animated series of the same name. Set to premiere on Netflix, “Entergalactic” (the series) will star Cudi alongside Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, Vanessa Hudgens, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Teyana Taylor, Macaulay Culkin, Keith David, and more, making for an impressive ensemble cast. As explained in a first look trailer, the plot for “Entergalactic” will center around “two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.” Both album and series officially makes landfall September 30. Press play on Dot Da Genius, Kid Cudi, Denzel Curry, and JID‘s “Talk About Me” below.