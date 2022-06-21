Denzel Curry is on a tear right now. Last week, viewers were able to see him deliver a dope freestyle for Funkmaster Flex, which was then followed by a show-stealing performance at this year’s Something In The Water Festival. This week, he adds to that with an appearance on Power 106’s L.A. Leakers, where he provided Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk some serious bars over Lil Durk’s “AHHH HA” and Jeezy’s “I’m Just Sayin”:

“Zel finna slide on the beat okay, let a nigga ride wit’ the heat okay, I got bars for errbody, feds gonna call that a RICO case, I don’t give a damn what your ego say, 2018 had an emo phase, I’ma Offset the game like a Migo play, and a nigga goin’ ape like I’m Nigo Bape, rappin’ but it’s hard to believe it, acting like you movin’ bricks, cappin’, you’s a quadriplegic, nigga you ain’t movin’ shit…”

Back in March, Curry liberated his fifth studio LP Melt My Eyez See Your Future, a 14-song tour de force with additional assists from Robert Glasper, Buzzy Lee, Saul Williams, Bridget Perez, T-Pain, 6LACK, Rico Nasty, JID, Jasiah, Karriem Riggins, and slowthai. The project was both met with critical acclaim and a fixture on album charts around the globe at the time of its release. Currently, Curry is working on a deluxe edition of Melt My Eyez See Your Future, which will presumably contain a recent remix of the standout cut “Walkin” that now features Key Glock.

Press play on Denzel Curry‘s L.A. Leaker freestyle. In related news, Curry will be providing support for Kid Cudi’s “To the Moon World Tour,” which begins in August. You can check out relevant dates below.

“To The Moon Tour” dates with Denzel Curry:

Aug. 16: Vancouver, British Columbia — Rogers Arena

Aug. 18: Portland, OR — Veters Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 19: Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 21: Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Aug. 23: San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena

Aug. 24: Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum