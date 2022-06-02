Currently, Jim Jones is on his promo run in support of The Lobby Boyz, his joint effort with Maino that was released last week and contains big assists from Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Capella Grey, Young M.A, Styles P, Dave East, and more. Recently, the Dipset general paid a visit to DJ Superstar Jay at SiriusXM, where the host brought up Jones‘ past collaboration with Kid Cudi on what eventually became Cudi’s breakthrough single “Day N Nite.” As Jones makes clear in a classic story, his contribution is ultimately the reason for Cudi’s career success overall:

“Man, Kid Cudi was a nobody, you wanna know how Kid Cudi got born? I tell everybody this story. Kid Cudi was nobody, he worked in the fuckin’ store under Koch Records. I was signed to Koch Records, I didn’t even know Kid Cudi worked down there.”

Jones then continued by revealing that an associate showed him Kid Cudi‘s original “Day N Nite” clip, which led to him creating a remix of the song:

“He showed me a video, end up being a Kid Cudi video that they shot for free for him — he on top of the roof, uh, lookin’ crazy. … I was like, give me the record, and I’ll let you shoot me a video. They got me the record. I did the record. They shot the video … I put it on YouTube, somebody at Hot 97 ripped it off YouTube and started playing it at Hot 97. When he got his deal, they took me off the record…”

Despite the sequence of events, Jones never got paid for what ended up becoming Kid Cudi‘s most successful song to date. Either way, he feels that even Cudi would agree with his claim if asked:

“I’m solely responsible for Kid Cudi‘s career … you can go tell him that, and he’s gonna tell you, ‘He’s right.'”

Check out Jones‘ clip with Superstar Jay below.