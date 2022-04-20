This Friday (April 22), Pusha T will officially unveil his brand new album It’s Almost Dry, with its stand-out single “Diet Coke” already currently making noise. Two fellow rap veterans, Fabolous and Jim Jones are big fans of the instrumental, and just last night (April 19), the two shared an official freestyle titled “Coke Zero” as they put their own flavor on the track. The accompanying visual takes place in Medellin, Colombia and sees the two New York OG’s sliding over some well-loved production courtesy of Kanye West and 88-Keys

Yesterday’s price is not today’s yay’s price (Negative), it’s forty-seven K just to get a K of white/ Told ’em shorty don’t play, I had this .40 sprayin’ light, got the switch on that shit, they had thought I sprayed the pipe/ Pumpin’ the ‘caine like some sort of eighties night (Call that)

The new clip doesn’t come as a complete surprise to dedicated fans. “Coke Zero (Freestyle)” arrived after Jim Jones posted some preview footage of him and Fab rapping to the beat back in February. “Woke up and chose violence Diet Coke freestyle #CokeZero me n @myfabolouslife #fitLitFam NYC this Wht we on bout to get spooky out here Bout to start bombin,” Jones wrote in the post’s caption.

Earlier this month, Jim Jones broke out a remix of his latest hit “We Set The Trends,” which originally featured the Migos and now sees additional assistance from DJ Khaled, Juelz Santana, and Lil Wayne. Back in January, Jim Jones teamed up with DJ Drama to liberate the Gangsta Grillz mixtape We Set The Trends, which came with 25 tracks and additional features from Dave East, Icewear Vezzo, Fivio Foreign, Pressa, Rah Swish, Peezy, Doe Boy, Dave East, Giggs, Maino, and more.

Be sure to press play on Fabolous and Jim Jones’ brand new “Coke Zero (Freestyle)” down below.