Today (May 27), New York giants Jim Jones and Maino deliver their long-awaited joint effort The Lobby Boyz, a 15-song effort with additional assists from Benny The Butcher, Yung Bleu, Fabolous, Dave East, Capella Grey, Young M.A, and more. The project was led by “Lobby Boyz Anthem” and “No Bobby V.”

In addition to the new album, fans can also check out a new visual from The Lobby Boyz for “Slide,” a Bobby Fisher, Jovohn, P Raw, Sims, and Stats-produced effort that features Fivio Foreign and borrows from Swizz Beatz, Drag-On, and Juvenile‘s classic Ryde or Die Vol. 1 standout “Down Bottom.” The track sees all parties keeping things very street-oriented in regards to subject matter:

“Don’t make me bang, Nine Trey, that’s really my gang, back to back, we goin’ side to side, everybody know we outside, slide, Brooklyn niggas out in Bucktown, I’ma get money, nigga, from Uptown, got bullets with me when I touch down, get it? Fuck ’round, love will make you start uppin’ it, since a baby, been tuckin’ it, water rowin’, I ain’t touchin’ shit, respectfully, respectfully, you could suck a dick…”

Courtesy of StreetHeat, the accompanying clip for “Slide” is mainly centered around Jones, Maino, and Fivio in a room packed with beautiful women. They can also be seen with their crew hitting dance moves, showing off different facets of wealth (cars, jewelry, etc.), and more.

Taking to Instagram, Jim Jones decided to celebrate the release of The Lobby Boyz by showing love to his NYC counterpart:

“…just wanna give my brother [Maino his] flowers appreciate more [than] u know this shit deeper [than] rap … [Thank you] for being u a brother I can count on … it’s up n it’s stuck … [The] city is unified…”

With that, press play on The Lobby Boyz and the aforementioned visual for “Slide” below.