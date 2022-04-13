Black Twitter is in shambles after details about Maino’s runaway slave fantasy. During the latest episode of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, the rapper explained that he has a fetish for the particular role-play during sex.

When asked if he would consider himself a “freak” in the bedroom, the Brooklyn rapper said “possibly, yes,” before detailing his questionable obsession.

“I don’t think I do nothing out of the ordinary,” said Maino. “I did role-play before, but i like to role-play with white women.”

He even admitted that his fantasy might sound a little out of the ordinary during the conversation.

“It’s so wrong, I’ma tell you right now, I’ve never talked about this. I like to be, like, a runaway slave,” the “All The Above” emcee continued.

Much like the people on Twitter when they heard the clip, Yee was a little taken aback and screamed, “Maino! Oh my God,” after his confession. After sharing that no woman he’s been with has “really went along with it yet,” The Breakfast Club followed up on the rapper’s thoughts if he were to be called the N-word during sex.

“See this where it goes deep, and this is where I’ll probably be canceled after this,” said Maino whose next comments took a turn for the worst.

“It’s not right, though! It’s all fantasy shit,” he continued. “In a fantasy world, because of this… I’ve never, nobody’s ever did it. So the other fantasy is that they whipping me, and they calling me a n***a.”

That’s when things took a turn for the worst and the emcee confirmed that would be his fantasy and that he would not feel awkward afterwards.

“No, because at the end of the day, the Black dick will rule,” he concluded. Maino now also alleges that the entire conversation was supposed to be a joke.

“Ya’ll can’t take a joke?” he said in a video shared by Jim Jones with the caption “my friend Django.”

“You n***s ain’t got no sense of humor,” Maino continued with a smile. “You don’t like to play around? Well I do.”