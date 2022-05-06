Later this month, M Huncho will unveil his debut studio LP Chasing Euphoria, which thus far has spawned the singles “Warzone” with Headie One, “Lean” with Giggs, and “The Worst.” Today, the masked talent adds to that with “Who We Are,” a Linah Bensadok-produced effort that features Yung Bleu and sees the two reflecting on their lesser pasts:

“Clout is one hеll of a drug, when you chase it, they don’t gеt enough, tell me, who can I trust? Some are dead and some are put into cuffs, when you make millions, there’s those people that will envy you, we thought we wouldn’t make it past the age of twenty-two, drive past the ends, I’m in a Audi with a twenty-two’s, baby, Cornerboy Huncho, every day’s payday…”

Directed by Myles Whittingham, the accompanying clip for “Who Are We” sees a youth (presumed to be Huncho as a kid) matching the songs subject matter with shots of him hanging with friends, pretending to be rappers, and (ultimately) performing some music. Elsewhere the real Huncho and Yung Bleu deliver the songs lines in different locations, including outside in front of a high-end car and a diner.

M Huncho‘s latest solo effort was 2020’s Huncholini the 1st, which came with 13 tracks and additional features from Headie One, D-Block Europe, and Nafe Smallz. The project was both a critical and commercial success, peaking within the top five of the UK Albums chart and scoring Huncho a Silver certification. Later that year, he and Smallz then came together for the joint effort DNA, another top ten success with assists from Young Adz and Yxng Bane.

Press play on M Huncho and Yung Bleu‘s “Who We Are” video below. Chasing Euphoria officially be making landfall May 20 — in related news, you can also check out upcoming tour dates here.