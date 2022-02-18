It’s been a couple of years since Nafe Smallz delivered his latest solo effort Goat World, which came with 14 songs and collaborations alongside M Huncho, Nines, Wretch 32, Chip, Young Adz, Miraa May, and more. That’s not to say that the Luton emcee left the proverbial radar — 2020 also saw him teaming up with Huncho for DNA, a top-ten charting release that saw a couple of quality assists from Adz and Yxng Bane, followed by the two-track Overnight last May. Outside of his own work, Smallz has also provided his talents on songs like Nines’ “Realist,” SL’s “Super High,” Bane’s “Dancing On Ice,” Wretch 32‘s “All White/Interlude,” Skrapz’s “Money/Problems,” Young T & Busgey’s “Prada Bae,” Unknown T’s “No Forgiveness,” and Dappy’s “Say Less.”

This week, Nafe Smallz makes a big return with “Elegance,” a transatlantic number that sees him teaming up with New York’s Lil Tjay. Produced by Icee Red, LukasBL, and Kristian Rosendal, “Elegance” sees the two artists harmonizing about money, women, and success:

“Yeah, hop out the Bentley whip, elegant, smokin’ on medicine, only the money is relevant, so give her a rush of adrenaline, gentleman, new stick, steppin’ in, too lit, sweep up the blood with a broomstick … shit goin’ perfect, all my Gs are paid, won’t ever go back to them hungry days, my whole life was fuckin’ war, God, I done tug it, from nothin’ to somethin’, I know they amazed…”

Courtesy of Suave, “Elegance” also comes with a matching video that’s mainly centered around shots of Nafe Smallz and Lil Tjay catching vibes in a studio full of cannabis and eye candy. The iced-out artists can also be seen flexing stacks of cash and high-end cars under the night sky.

Press play on Nafe Smallz and Lil Tjay‘s “Elegance” video below.