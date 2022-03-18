By Jon Powell
  /  03.18.2022

Back in January, Yung Bleu unveiled a brand new single titled “Walk Through The Fire,” which features an assist from R&B legend Ne-Yo and sees production from Jerry Lang II, Nate B, Robby Hale, and Bleu himself. Yesterday (Mar. 17), the generational duo deliver a new visual for the track, which is centered around the kind of relationship-related heartbreak that many can more than certainly relate to:

You better than me, I would’ve left you on the first time, that’s why you, you better than me, and I’ll be loving you through, every moment, every wrinkle in time, I’ll be loving you through, and I’ll be loving you through, every moment, every wrinkle in time, I’ll be loving you through, and I’ll be making up for yesterday, yeah, fixing everything that I let break, and I will walk through fire, just to hear you say, say I do, say I do…”

Courtesy of Edgar Esteves, the accompanying visual for “Walk Through The Fire” begins with a shot on Ne-Yo approaching the remnants of a burnt down house. Things then travel back to what took place — Bleu is seen spending time with his love interest, and it’s revealed that a freak accident with a stovetop water boiler sparked the fire. Bleu is then running back inside to save his girl, and things seem to deteriorate from there.

Last year, Yung Bleu blessed the masses with his debut LP Moon Boy, which contained 15 songs and a wealth of collaborations alongside John Legend, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, Kehlani, Big Sean, Jeezy, Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, Davido, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The project was both a top 20 success on the Billboard 200, as well as a top ten on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Press play on “Walk Through The Fire” below.

