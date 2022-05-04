Fabolous looks as if he’s slowing making his way back to hip hop’s forefront to join his veteran peers with some new heat. Following his “Coke Zero” drop with Jim Jones comes another titled “Cheerio Freestyle,” which sees him delivering rewind-worthy bars over production from Jovanni Beats:

“Small circle, cheerio, trim the fat, Terrio, hate go wit’ the love just like milk go wit’ the cereal, my tribe know the scenario, same rules everywhere we go, don’t you bring no scary ho’ or nigga that you barely know, what comes around goes around like horses on the merry-go, one day you’ll be throwin’ dirt, the next day it’s a burial, they been hatin’ from afar, they never come near me though, in New York we say, ‘You heard?,’ but I know they hear me though…”

Courtesy of Shula The Don comes a matching video for “Cheerio Freestyle,” which sees Fabolous enjoying an almond milk-filled bowl of the song’s namesake. Viewers can also see him rocking his usual top-end threads while enjoying a chill not in his high-rise condo.

It’s been three years since Fabolous liberated his seventh studio album Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, the third installment of his highly rated Summertime Shootout series. This project came with 16 tracks and a wealth of contributions from Meek Mill, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tory Lanez, YFN Lucci, Jacquees, Jeremih, Davido, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, and more. Since then, the Brooklyn legend has occasionally dropped off both live freestyles and recorded re-imaginations of songs like Capella Grey’s “Gyalis” — his special brand of show-stealing lines could also be heard on cuts like Joyner Lucas’ “Still Can’t Love,” DJ Envy’s “Sittin’ In My Car,” JAHKOY’s “Exes & Summer Flings,” Tsu Surf’s “Recipe,” Papoose’s “I Got A Plan,” Snoop Dogg‘s “Make Some Money,” and French Montana’s “Didn’t Get Far.”

Enjoy “Cheerio Freestyle” below.