Jim Jones and Maino have been teasing their Lobby Boyz project for some time now, teasing music from the joint effort over the past several months. Earlier this year, the NYC duo then blessed the masses with “Lobby Boyz Anthem,” a song that mixes street life with their respective high-end lifestyles:

“As soon as the city lit, we light up the city bitch, diamonds and Lamborghinis, we hop out of silly shit, I brought out a pretty bitch, and she bought out a pretty bitch, I standing on top of phantoms, I’m all on my Diddy shit, now rocks cover my charms, tattoos cover my scars, I look up in the sky, hope we all covered by God, cause lord we still sinning, and winning is getting hard, they coming with racketeering, my niggas is getting charged…”

Now, Jim Jones and Maino have taken to social media to announce that Lobby Boyz will finally be making landfall next Friday (May 27). In addition, Jones revealed some in-studio footage that confirms a collaboration alongside Fivio Foreign titled “Slide.” Hopefully, that single — and accompanying visual — will arrive prior to the album’s release.

It’s been a couple of years since Maino dropped off his last project Die A Legend, which contained 14 songs and collaborations alongside French Montana, CeeLo Green, Lyrivelli, Hansum Rell, KG Picasso, and more. Meanwhile, this past January saw his Harlem counterpart teaming up with DJ Drama for the Gangsta Grillz mixtape We Set The Trends, an action-packed effort with assists from Migos, Icewear Vezzo, Fabolous, Doe Boy, VL Deck, Shoota93, and more. Prior to that, Jones has remained in the proverbial spotlight with albums like El Capo — along with its deluxe upgrade — and the Harry Fraud-backed The Fraud Department.

Check out both the aforementioned Lobby Boyz announcement and official artwork below.