It’s been four years since we received JID‘s sophomore LP DiCaprio 2, the sequel to the 2015 EP DiCaprio that came with 14 cuts and assists from A$AP Ferg, J. Cole, 6LACK, Ella Mai, BJ The Chicago Kid, Method Man, and Joey BADA$$. Since then, the Atlanta emcee reconnected with his Spillage Village collective for the well-received project Spilligion in 2020. He can also be heard on loose drops like “Cludder,” “JIDtranada Freestyle,” “Ballads” with Conway The Machine, “Skegee,” “Surround Sound” with Baby Tate and 21 Savage, and “Van Gogh” with Lil Yachty.

This week, JID adds to that with “29 (Freestyle),” a Christo-produced effort that, as the rapper explained via Twitter, is meant to throw off the listener:

“I love how uncomfortable [’29’] makes people feel, but if u find the swing I was rapping to in the beat u will hear it totally different. It lets us know how much rhythm u really have lol … or lack there of…”

Either way, you still receive the high caliber of lyricism that JID is known for, if not a bit slower than his usual speed of rhymes:

“Trudgin’ through the mud, you gotta pay me back in blood, tap heads, call subs if you tired, bruh, liable to wild if they don’t give me my semi-nine, fit me fine, hit a nigga fifty five-five, ha, times, hard times still ahead and behind, don’t whine though I ride or die, or I’ll die while releasin’ the Rondo, I’m qualified, I’ve never made a dollar off of Spotify, shit, nah, I’m lyin’, probably five, she say my willy really giant, Jiddie Cauley-Stein…”

“29 (Freestyle)” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Waboosh that sees JID and some friends out in the water for a day of fishing. Elsewhere, he hits the dirt roads in a four-wheeler.

Check it all out below. Hopefully, JID‘s long-awaited The Forever Story will soon make landfall.