By Jon Powell
  /  06.14.2022

It’s been four years since we received JID‘s sophomore LP DiCaprio 2, the sequel to the 2015 EP DiCaprio that came with 14 cuts and assists from A$AP Ferg, J. Cole, 6LACK, Ella Mai, BJ The Chicago Kid, Method Man, and Joey BADA$$. Since then, the Atlanta emcee reconnected with his Spillage Village collective for the well-received project Spilligion in 2020. He can also be heard on loose drops like “Cludder,” “JIDtranada Freestyle,” “Ballads” with Conway The Machine, “Skegee,” “Surround Sound” with Baby Tate and 21 Savage, and “Van Gogh” with Lil Yachty.

This week, JID adds to that with “29 (Freestyle),” a Christo-produced effort that, as the rapper explained via Twitter, is meant to throw off the listener:

I love how uncomfortable [’29’] makes people feel, but if u find the swing I was rapping to in the beat u will hear it totally different. It lets us know how much rhythm u really have lol … or lack there of…

Either way, you still receive the high caliber of lyricism that JID is known for, if not a bit slower than his usual speed of rhymes:

Trudgin’ through the mud, you gotta pay me back in blood, tap heads, call subs if you tired, bruh, liable to wild if they don’t give me my semi-nine, fit me fine, hit a nigga fifty five-five, ha, times, hard times still ahead and behind, don’t whine though I ride or die, or I’ll die while releasin’ the Rondo, I’m qualified, I’ve never made a dollar off of Spotify, shit, nah, I’m lyin’, probably five, she say my willy really giant, Jiddie Cauley-Stein…

“29 (Freestyle)” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Waboosh that sees JID and some friends out in the water for a day of fishing. Elsewhere, he hits the dirt roads in a four-wheeler.

Check it all out below. Hopefully, JID‘s long-awaited The Forever Story will soon make landfall.

Tags in this article:
Tags
JID
Music Videos

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Mary J. Blige, Dwyane Wade and more speak at the 2022 Time100 Gala

Kennedy Rue attended the 2022 Time100 Gala with some amazing red carpet celebrity interviews with ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

"REVOLT Black News Weekly's" Revolutionary of the Week: Ryan Logan’s police outreach program

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan’s Alternative Solutions Training teaches police officers self-defense and de-escalation ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More