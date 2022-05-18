It’s been two years since John Legend liberated his seventh studio LP Bigger Love, which saw 16 songs and additional features from Gary Clark Jr., Jhené Aiko, Koffee, Rapsody, and Camper. Since then, the multi-talent remained busy with songs and collaborations like Lecrae’s “Drown,” Carrie Underwood’s “Hallelujah,” T.I.’s “We Did It Big,” “Coming 2 America” with Burna Boy, Chance The Rapper’s “See Me Fly,” Yung Bleu’s “Die Under The Moon,” D Smoke’s “Stay True,” and French Montana‘s “Touch The Sky.”

In the midst of Legend‘s aforementioned contributions, the past several months or so have also spawned the singles “You Deserve It All” (with production from Raphael Saadiq), “Tomorrow” with Nas and Florian Picasso, and “FREE,” which has given hope to a possible new body of work. Today (May 18), Legend adds a little more fuel to the fire with “DOPE,” a Charlie Puth-produced number that features an assist from JID. The easygoing track sees the artists addicted to their significant others:

“She roll up, it’s automatic, my mood is on ecstatic, she lightning, straight to the vein, she beautiful, she magic, she chemical reactive, I’m burning, all in her flame, late nights, low lights, oh my, I’m ’bout to die, roller coaster, and I want that ride, she’s so dope, wanna be her dope fiend, she showed me what dope mean…”

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Legend opened up about the current Roe v. Wade controversy:

“I can’t watch this shit happen and not say something … We’re teetering on the brink of not being a full democracy. We’re about to implement ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ into law. … I’m sceptical of the ability to ‘kumbaya’ our way to a solution … We have to fight at this point, and I’m going to do my part.”

Press play on John Legend and JID new’s single.