Digga D is back. Today (March 9), the West London star unveiled his new single “Energy,” which boasts production from X10 and HARGO. On the drill-inspired cut, Digga is looking to remain above anything that can bring his spirits down.

“I gotta protect my energy, too much jealousy, I see a friend turn enemy, please don’t ruin my energy, I heard it, why you keep telling me? I gotta protect my energy, can’t rap about beef, when the streets, said they rap about…”

The accompanying visual for “Energy” begins with a shot of Digga D in the midst of a massive crowd at what appears to be London’s Trafalgar Square. Additionally, viewers can catch the “Bluuwuu” rapper at different locations around the world, including at lavish residence with a spectacular view in the background.

Back in 2022, Digga liberated his most recent body of work, Noughty By Nature, a 16-song offering with a wealth of contributions from Still Brickin’, B-Lovee, Moneybagg Yo, Hotboii, AJ Tracey, Maverick Sabre, and more. The project was a commercial success, peaking at No. 1 on the U.K. Albums, U.K. R&B Albums, and Scottish Albums charts following its first week of release. An extended edition of Noughty By Nature added on several of Digga’s more viral cuts, including “Wasted” with ArrDee, “2K17,” “Red Light Green Light,” “Amelia Amelia,” and “Life of a Real G (Freestyle).”

Since the release of Noughty By Nature, Digga seems to have been building momentum towards a new project with the well-received tracks “STFU,” “Frenches,” “Stay Inside,” and “Chief Rhys Freestyle.” He could also be heard on songs like Rack5’s “Drills,” Babyface Ray’s “Goofies,” Kay-O’s “Laughing Stock (Remix),” Frisco’s “Bad & Clean (Remix),” and — just last month — Strandz’s “Us Against the World (Remix).” Press play on Digga D’s “Energy” video below.