Digga D is back. Yesterday (Oct. 13), the West London star unveiled his new single “Stay Inside,” a F1ncha-produced offering that sends a message to anyone who isn’t truly built for street life and the dangers that come with it:

“All these unsolved murders, it’s a mystery, they ain’t seen this much shootings in history, there ain’t a caution sign to tell them that it’s slippery, slip, your gonna dead and you can’t claim from that injury, what’s your bro flaggin’? We’ll grab him and toe-tag him, we’ve been soul snatchin’, pole packin’ and throat slashin’, we’ve been chrome slappin’, head splattered, no chattin’, if you ain’t shootin’ s**t, shut the f**k up and stop rappin’, if you ain’t steppin’, you ain’t ready for the war, stay inside, if you ain’t chippin’ in for firearms or corn, stay inside…”

“Stay Inside” also boasts a matching visual that Digga D created alongside Don Prod. The clip begins with a shot of a funeral before switching to the “No Diet” rapper marching through the streets with a large crowd behind him. He can later be spotted delivering his no-frills raps under a torrential downpour of rain.

Back in April, Digga liberated his third commercial mixtape Noughty By Nature, a 16-song body of work with additional contributions from Still Brickin’, B-Lovee, Moneybagg Yo, Hotboii, AJ Tracey, Maverick Sabre, and more. The project was a resounding success, landing at the top of the UK Albums, UK R&B Albums, and Scottish Albums charts following its first week of release. An extended edition of Noughty By Nature added on notable loose drops that were released over the past year, including “Wasted” with ArrDee, “2K17,” “Red Light Green Light,” “Amelia Amelia,” and “Life of a Real G (Freestyle).” Press play on Digga D’s “Stay Inside” video below.