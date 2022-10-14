Photo: Video screenshot from Digga D’s “Stay Inside”
By Jon Powell
  /  10.14.2022

Digga D is back. Yesterday (Oct. 13), the West London star unveiled his new single “Stay Inside,” a F1ncha-produced offering that sends a message to anyone who isn’t truly built for street life and the dangers that come with it:

“All these unsolved murders, it’s a mystery, they ain’t seen this much shootings in history, there ain’t a caution sign to tell them that it’s slippery, slip, your gonna dead and you can’t claim from that injury, what’s your bro flaggin’? We’ll grab him and toe-tag him, we’ve been soul snatchin’, pole packin’ and throat slashin’, we’ve been chrome slappin’, head splattered, no chattin’, if you ain’t shootin’ s**t, shut the f**k up and stop rappin’, if you ain’t steppin’, you ain’t ready for the war, stay inside, if you ain’t chippin’ in for firearms or corn, stay inside…”

“Stay Inside” also boasts a matching visual that Digga D created alongside Don Prod. The clip begins with a shot of a funeral before switching to the “No Diet” rapper marching through the streets with a large crowd behind him. He can later be spotted delivering his no-frills raps under a torrential downpour of rain.

Back in April, Digga liberated his third commercial mixtape Noughty By Nature, a 16-song body of work with additional contributions from Still Brickin’, B-Lovee, Moneybagg Yo, Hotboii, AJ Tracey, Maverick Sabre, and more. The project was a resounding success, landing at the top of the UK Albums, UK R&B Albums, and Scottish Albums charts following its first week of release. An extended edition of Noughty By Nature added on notable loose drops that were released over the past year, including “Wasted” with ArrDee, “2K17,” “Red Light Green Light,” “Amelia Amelia,” and “Life of a Real G (Freestyle).” Press play on Digga D’s “Stay Inside” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Babyface Ray connects with Digga D for "Goofies"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.02.2022

Digga D unveils his new project 'Noughty By Nature'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.15.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Digga D
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Babyface Ray connects with Digga D for "Goofies"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.02.2022

Digga D unveils his new project 'Noughty By Nature'

By Jon Powell
  /  04.15.2022
View More

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REVOLT's "Caresha Please" & "Drink Champs" win 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards & more

Quavo and Takeoff drop a new album and BET honors the best in hip hop ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Isaac Hayes III founded Fanbase, a platform where users earn money via digital currency and more

The son of the late great musician, Isaac Hayes III is creating his own financial-wealth ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.07.2022
Social Justice

Black man who was wrongfully detained by mask-less cop tests positive for COVID-19

Jamar Mackey tested positive for Coronavirus just five days after a Virginia Beach police officer ...
By Tamantha
  /  12.30.2020
REVOLT Summit

Rizza Islam: A Black millionaire who can’t speak the truth is a rich slave

Rizza Islam called out those who “don’t get no damn respect because [they] sacrifice [their] ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.12.2022
View More