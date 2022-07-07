By Jon Powell
  /  07.07.2022

Back in April, Digga D dropped off his latest mixtape Noughty By Nature, which contained 16 songs and additional features from Still Brickin’, B-Lovee, Rack5, Dodgy, Horrid1, Moneybagg Yo, Hotboii, AJ Tracey, and Maverick Sabre. Noughty By Nature became the London talent‘s first number one on the UK Albums chart — it also topped the R&B Albums and Scottish Albums charts following its first week of release.

Today (July 7), Digga D decided to bless the masses with a new single titled “STFU,” a Noxious-produced effort that’s just as in-your-face as the song’s title:

I don’t mean to be rude, but, it’s ‘022, if you got a shotgun, better staying your crib, this ain’t ‘017, my gun got a beam, extended clip that’s filled to the tip, gunman in their face, point-blank with the gage, but, he never died, so, I hate them sticks, my name Shotty Shane, if I pick up a gage, nowadays, it’s gotta hold minimum six, can’t be hands-off, man’s hands-on with this handgun, bang one of them, man’s gone, you ever see a stick get knocked off?

The accompanying clip for “STFU” comes courtesy of Digga D himself, which brings viewers to his West London stomping grounds. The “Bringing It Back” rapper can be spotted mobbing heavy in different locations throughout.

Back in February of last year, Digga liberated his second official body of work Made in the Pyrex, a 13-track tour de force that boasted the well-received single “Bluuwuu” and saw additional contributions from AJ TraceyM1llionz, Sav’o, and ZK. The project was both a critical and commercial success, peaking at the number one and three spots on UK’s R&B Albums and Official Albums charts, respectively. Press play on Digga D’s “STFU” video below — the track is expected to appear on Digga D‘s recently announced mixtape Evolution.

Digga D connects with Hotboii for "Rambo" visual

By Jon Powell
  04.29.2022

Digga D reveals his "Alter Ego" in new video

By Jon Powell
  04.21.2022
Digga D connects with Hotboii for "Rambo" visual

By Jon Powell
  04.29.2022

Digga D reveals his "Alter Ego" in new video

By Jon Powell
  04.21.2022
