This Friday (April 15), Digga D will unveil his latest body of work Noughty By Nature, which will consist of 16 songs and additional features from Still Brickin, B-Lovee, Rack5, Dodgy, Horrid1, Moneybagg Yo, AJ Tracey, Hotboii, and Maverick Sabre. Thus far, he’s built some serious momentum with both official singles (“Pump 101,” “G Lock,” “What You Reckon”) and loose cuts (“Red Light Green Light,” “A Lil Promo,” “Life Of A Real G“) — today, he decides on the latter with his latest drop, a hard-hitting cut titled “Amelia Amelia.” Produced by AV The Producer and Gotcha, the track sees Digga D matching the dark soundscape with street-oriented bars of his own:

“My head gets hot, gotta stop, turn off my phone and come off of social media, someone nearly got shot, that’s what the police are explaining to Cecilia, ‘fore this shit turns, free me up, I’ma disappear, Amelia, Amelia, caught him lackin’ blood, now he’s lackin’ blood, anaemia, you should’ve been speedier…”

Shot by 247MB and directed by Digga D himself, the accompanying clip begins with a slew of advertisements (including one for Noughty By Nature) before switching to a short film that begins with Digga firing off at some enemies in a hallway. Things then rewind to what happened — at some point prior, Digga found himself in conflict with those same individuals during a night store run. After hearing that his opposition were on an Instagram Live stream, the West London star goes into action. The clip ends with a 2019 story, when Digga D supporters some how hacked into the London Metropolitan Police’s Twitter account.

Check out both “Amelia Amelia” and the official tracklisting for Noughty By Nature. Also included are previously released clips for “Hold It Down” and “What You Reckon.”

Noughty By Nature tracklist: