Come Apr. 15, Digga D will deliver his latest project Noughty By Nature, which will contain 16 songs and previous drops like “Pump 101” with Still Brickin and “G Lock” with Moneybagg Yo. To keep the momentum going, the West London star unveils a new freestyle titled “A Lil Promo,” an EMRLD Beats-produced number that depicts street life and the violence contained within it:

“You wanna know what flesh looks like? You ever seen a man’s chest get knifed? You ever seen a man drop to the floor, get bored? I love cheffin’ up guys, you wanna know what I do with the nine? Shoot up close and air out bine, you ever took out somebody’s eyes? I don’t know what’s wrong with these fuckin’ guys, every time there’s a vio, I add lence and go over there with skengs, you wanna add two pence? I’ll put some copper in your head, now you got some sense…”

“A Lil Promo” also comes with a matching visual that sees Digga D mobbing heavy with his crew, both out on the streets, in the hallway of what looks like an apartment building, and in the recording studio. There’s plenty of heavy dancing throughout, almost resembling the oft-animated nature seen in NYC drill clips that represent the same sound.

Upon its arrival, Noughty By Nature will follow last year’s Made in the Pyrex, which boasted 13 cuts and collaborations alongside AJ Tracey, M1llionz, Sav’O, and ZK. Following that release saw top tier loose singles like “Wasted” with ArrDee (which is set to land on ArrDee’s forthcoming project Pier Pressure), “2k17,” “Keep Talkin” with Sav’O and Horrid1, and “Red Light Green Light,” the last of which was inspired by the runaway hit series “Squid Game.”

Press play on Digga D‘s “A Lil Promo” freestyle (shot by 247) below.