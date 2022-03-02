Last month, Central Cee blessed the masses with his latest mixtape 23, which comes with 15 top tier drill cuts for fans to enjoy. One such standout is “Eurovision,” which might be one of the biggest European collabs to date — the track features France’s Freeze Corleone and Ashe 22, Spain’s Beny Jr and Morad, Italy’s Rondodasosa and Baby Gang — fellow Shepherd’s Bush emcee A2anti also joins Cench to make for what’s essentially a four country tag-team. Add in the fact that the song’s producers, Flem, Young Chencs, and NKO, represent France, UK, and Italy, respectively.

All-in-all, “Eurovision” sees all parties expressing their love for their hometowns while boasting about their individual lives:

“I still gotta take calculated risks, been six months, she’s waitin’ to fuck, I had to put gyal on a waitin’ list, the paigons doin’ up fan behaviour, my name don’t stop comin’ out of their lips, why they love sayin’ that they’re outside? I swear that they’re not comin’ out of their cribs, these kids keep tryna get under my skin, I’m tryna get money and stay out the way, lowkey, but I’m stuck in the public eye, last year I was sat in a pub with white…”

Shot by William Thomas, the accompanying clip for “Eurovision” sees Central Cee and his collaborators all mobbing heavy with their respective crews in different locations, matching the posse cut’s hard-hitting energy. It’s immediately clear that, despite any language barriers, the streets are the streets in any city on the planet.

Currently, 23 stands to hold the second spot on the UK Albums charts following its full first week out, sitting behind Tears For Fears’ sevents studio LP The Tipping Point. If so, it would match the standing for last year’s big success Wild West.

Press play on Central Cee‘s “Eurovision” video below.