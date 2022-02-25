Some would call this period of drill its ‘golden age’, as proponents of the varying sounds within the worldwide genre. But most would still consider its origins in Chicago (Chief Keef, King Louie, Lil Durk, G Herbo etc) the hayday for the genre. Amongst the acknowledgement of drill’s past and present, figures like west London’s Central Cee are helping with informing the genre’s future. The 22-year-old wordsmith has been cultivating his lyrical abilities since the mid ‘10’s, when he first graced Charlie Sloth’s “Fire In The Streets” series. Proving to retain his boldness as his skills progress, Cee now boasts millions of collective streams across releases – including breakout singles “Loading” and “Commitment Issues” – a seasoned ear and a developed cadence as he painted perfect pictures on his debut mixtape Wild West.

Today (Feb 25), the rapper is back with his sophomore effort 23.

I told her if she don’t like central cee ‘23’ fuck off girl — Wrongmen (@Wrongmen_) February 23, 2022

Cee recently shared the project’s single “Khabib,” which is also the opening track of the tape. He’s certainly been killing it as of late with his grind. With multiple songs currently on the UK charts, Central Cee wanted to offer sound advice on the single: “I keep on telling the young bulls grind, don’t quit cause it’s all about timing,” over a thick drill beat. The clip was filmed on the desolate cliffside woods of Snowdonia, Wales as he flexes his literal and figurative accent. “They done man wrong, where are they now? Nowhere to be seen. The power’s strong, where am I now? I been on the charts for 18 weeks.”

23 is equipped with 15 records and from the looks of it, Central Cee is going to go quite far in his career based off of his grind and hustle alone. Check it out now!