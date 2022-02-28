Last week, Central Cee delivered his latest body of work 23, which consists of 15 tracks and additional assists from A2anti, Ashe 22, Baby Gang, Beny Jr, Freeze Corleone, Morad, Rondodasosa, and real life little brother Juke Caesar. Just prior to the mixtape’s release came another dope visual for “Straight Back To It,” a Roddy Beatz and Young Chencs-produced effort that features some positive messages from rap peer Young Adz and sees the London talent rapping about staying on his grind in spite of all obstacles that lie ahead:

“Look, we all go through hard times, that’s why it’s ‘Live Yours’ and it’s not ‘Live Mine,’ you gotta turn up sometimes, live life, you gotta work hard or you’re not gon’ shine, told the promoter ‘I’m not performin’ if I can’t come with all of the guys,’ I got the ball right now, it’s my time, but I told bro-bro, ‘Go long, go wide,’ they shot their shot but it was offside, it’s from Virgil when I rock Off-White, no cap, this shit ain’t no made up rhymes…”

The accompanying clip for “Straight Back To It” comes courtesy of Shooters Club and sees Cench in a parking lot with trick motorcyclists and cars doing donuts. That’s all interspersed with shots of the rapper and his crew in different locations (including Chelsea F.C.’s Stamford Bridge) catching vibes to the music while showing off jewelry, high-end whips, and more.

23 follows last year’s Wild West, a 14-song offering that peaked at the number one and two positions on the UK Albums and UK R&B Albums charts, respectively — that project also earned Central Cee a Gold certification. Given his current star power, one can certainly expect for 23 to experience the same or higher levels of commercial success.

Press play on “Straight Back To It” below.