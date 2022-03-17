Next month, Digga D will unveil his latest body of work Noughty By Nature, which will contain sixteen cuts and previous drops like “Pump 101” with Still Brickin and “G Lock” with Moneybagg Yo. Today (Mar. 17), he adds to that with another hard-hitter titled “Life of a Real G,” which borrows from DVS’ classic track of the same name. As with the original, Digga D makes quick work of the classic instrumental with raps about his wealth, women, doing away with the competition, and more:

“Top shelf, Cali weed, good white, bangin’ B, man will switch randomly, and leavin’ man’s a casulty, bad bitches, BBL’s, nothing but freaky girls, had to swap the fizzy for the glizzy ’cause we needed shells, emerald cut diamonds, cuban chains shining timing, time in confinement, razor blades slicing, touch road, done loads, you know I breached license, done a recall my people was getting spice…”

Upon its eventual arrival, Noughty By Nature will follow the 2021 drop Made in the Pyrex, which came with 13 tracks and collaborations alongside AJ Tracey, M1llionz, Sav’O, and ZK. Following that release, Digga kept his momentum going with well-received singles like “Wasted” with ArrDee (which will also appear on ArrDee’s midnight drop Pier Pressure), “2k17,” “Keep Talkin” with Sav’O and Horrid1, and “Red Light Green Light,” the last of which was inspired by the runaway hit series “Squid Game.”

In a recent interview with XXL, Digga D opened up about how he got into rap, as well as who influenced him on both sides of the Atlantic:

“It’s a lot of English rappers, but there’s a lot of American rappers as well like 50 Cent … [as far as] English rappers, I’d say Giggs, Snap Capone … I started rappin’ as a joke … I kind of took it serious when people said I was good, you get me?”

Press play on Digga D‘s “Life of a Real G” video below. Noughty By Nature is officially out Apr. 15.