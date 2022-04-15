Today (April 15), Digga D unveils his latest body of work Noughty By Nature, which comes with 16 tracks and additional features from Still Brickin, B-Lovee, Rack5, Dodgy, Horrid1, Moneybagg Yo, Hotboii, AJ Tracey, and Maverick Sabre. Fans can also check out an Extended Edition of the project with seven additional cuts.

Just prior to Noughty By Nature‘s arrival, Digga D liberated a new video for “Main Road,” a Sean Murdz-produced cut that sees him giving vivid images about life before his musical successes:

“The feds had me livin’ in fear, the reason I ain’t chinged somethin’ in over a year, took a train from Paddington, grub, had bare, I just seen two pussyhole jakes tryna stare, cheeks that grub, clutch that gear, they won’t let man go if this shit goes pear, my circle small, just robbed us a square and we broke that package with care, I can’t relax in this condition, with all this flakin’ hair, the butter I got come lookin’ like Shairon, country the faster borough, I ain’t swingin’ no punch, I’m swingin’ my spear…”

With the aid of William Thomas, the accompanying clip for “Main Road” brings viewers into London and Digga D‘s stomping grounds, where he can be seen matching the subject matter with shots of him dashing from police, showing off an array of vehicles, mobbing heavy with his crew, riding around the city, and more.

Noughty By Nature follows last year’s Made In The Pyrex, a 13-song offering (including the bonus track “Toxic”) with collaborations alongside Tracey, M1llionz, Sav’O, and ZK. Pyrex can be considered both a critical and commercial success, landing at the number one and three positions on the UK R&B Albums and UK Albums charts, respectively — the release also earned Digga D a Silver certification.

Check out both Noughty By Nature and the aforementioned video for “Main Road” below.