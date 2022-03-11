It’s been a pretty crazy couple of years for M1llionz. While the world was reeling from the pandemic, the Birmingham emcee marched to the forefront of the UK’s drill scene with top tier singles like “Y PREE,” “B1llionz,” and “LAGGA.” Back in September, he unveiled his official debut Provisional Licence, a 12-track offering that saw collaborations alongside Headie One, AJ Tracey, Lotto Ash, and Jevon — that project also earned M1llionz his first top ten spot on the UK Albums chart.

Yesterday (Mar. 10), M1llionz decided to make his first entry into 2022 with “NGL” (or “Not Gonna Lie”), a hard-hitting cut that sees the rapper keeping things very street-oriented over production from Pyrex Kenny:

“Wait, wait, check it, Glock 17s and speshes, .38 autos and pellets, the 7.62s make a gunman dead it, init, init, gun smokе in the air, smell it, make thе M-10 spray and wet man’s skin, like I’m usin’ mosquito repellent, so what’s the angle?”

“NGL” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Chauffeur, which sees him and a mob of people taking over the streets of Birmingham. Throughout, viewers can see M1llionz delivering his bars in different locations around the city as motorbikes and high-end vehicles appear in abundance.

In a past interview with The Guardian, M1llionz spoke on the growing anti-drill movement from politicians and law enforcement, something that’s also been taking place in Chicago and NYC:

“People that don’t understand that way of life are always gonna say that … but really and truly, it is beautiful, because if you’re putting into words what you’ve seen and the impact that it’s had, and it’s taken you from wherever you was a couple years ago and now you’re on TV, doing charity work, all these things … I think they should focus on the positive and not the negative.”

Press play on “NGL” below.