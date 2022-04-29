Earlier this month, Digga D unveiled his latest mixtape Noughty By Nature, which (including its Extended Edition) comes with 23 songs and additional features from Still Brickin, B-Lovee, Horrid1, Moneybagg Yo, AJ Tracey, Maverick Sabre, ArrDee, and more. Since its release, Noughty By Nature has received critical acclaim and scored Digga D his first number one on the UK Albums chart.

This week, the London star drops off another video from the aforementioned project for “Rambo,” a collaboration alongside Floridian talent Hotboii. Essentially, the transatlantic duo keep things very street-oriented over some hard-hitting drill production courtesy of Itchy:

“I’m in America, still strapped with a Beretta, ain’t leavin’ my knife, that’s the London in me … went to Dubai and somethin’ got sliced, had the whole of the UK causin’ a big scene, landed in M.I.A., left from Heathrow, I’m in the USA, I need me a freak ho, I wouldn’t mind Rubi Rose or DreamDoll, back it up, slap it up, drop a lil’ deep throat…”

Courtesy of Killer Jack, the accompanying clip for “Rambo” sees Digga D with Hotboii somewhere in Florida — it’s possible that this was filmed around the same time as “What You Reckon.” The visual sees the artists performing the track as random shots of blood appears throughout, matching the dark nature of the song and its subject matter.

Notably, Hotboii has been making waves with his December drop Life Of A Hotboii, a 17-song body of work with contributions from Moneybagg, 42 Dugg, Lil Tjay, 438 Tok, Kodak Black, and Future. More recently, he’s liberated the well-received singles “Lately” and “All I Know,” leading to the possibility of a new full-length release in the near future.

Press play on Digga D and Hotboii’s “Rambo” video below. If you missed it, you can stream Noughty By Nature here.