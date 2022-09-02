Photo: Video screenshot for Babyface Ray’s “Goofies”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.02.2022

Today (Sept. 2), Babyface Ray unveils a new single titled “Goofies,” which sees him alongside UK drill frontrunner Digga D. With the aid of some futuristic, trippy production, the duo can be heard rapping about street life, their high-end lifestyles, and more:

“Beast to East, rappin’ ’bout deep in the street, all you niggas keepin’ peace, I guess eatin’ fruits, I don’t got a girl, ain’t no sleep with me, do shit like gang, Gs on me, hundred, freezin’ the piece, tell mе, freeze, please, wе gone, we out, I hope niggas holdin’ it down, this ain’t no foldin’, clown, too much drip, this lil’ bitty bitch gon’ drown, that lil’ boy shit won’t stop, she called me foul, but how? She keepin’ with y’all, we just jump deep in the crowd, turnt up with them, touch my piece you go down…”

Just prior to the release of “Goofies,” Babyface Ray liberated a matching visual that comes courtesy of DonProd. The clip keeps things straight to the point, with shots of Ray and Digga D riding in a vehicle and mobbing heavy with their respective crews in different locations throughout.

Back in January, Babyface Ray blessed the masses with his latest body of work FACE, which contained 20 songs and additional features from Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Landstrip Chip, Pusha T, and Wiz Khalifa. Month later, he would keep his momentum going with FACE (Deluxe Edition), which added on five songs and assists from Veeze, Baroline, and LUCKI. Meanwhile, Digga D dropped off the critically acclaimed Noughty By Nature in April, complete with 16 cuts (23 if you included the Extended Edition) and contributions from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, AJ Tracey, Hotboii, Maverick Sabre, and B-Lovee. Press play on Babyface Ray and Digga D’s visual for “Goofies” below.

Babyface Ray wants "Anotha One" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  08.12.2022

Digga D returns with new visual for "STFU"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.07.2022
Babyface Ray wants "Anotha One" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  08.12.2022

Digga D returns with new visual for "STFU"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.07.2022
