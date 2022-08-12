Back in May, Babyface Ray released the deluxe edition of his latest album FACE, which now contains 28 songs and a wealth of features from Veeze, Pusha T, 42 Dugg, Lil Yachty, Icewear Vezzo, Yung Lean, G Herbo, and more. Today (Aug. 12), he returns with his first follow-up single since then. Titled “Anotha One,” the new release sees Babyface gliding over an ominous beat that cradles his signature flow:

F**ked the b**ch, kicked her out, and called another one, (Hell, yeah, n***a, you know how I stand, hell, yeah, n***a)/ Bought a bag, ran through it, bought another one (Can’t call me right now, you know that)/ Dream soda, flesh to paint, bought another one (They got all soda, I got to finish the finishin’ touches)/ Ayy, I’ma need another wrist, bought another one/ Two cuts (Two), two sluts (Two), Chrome Heart shades, I’ve been through bust (Chrome, phew)

If it’s them and us, probably gang, they don’t spend enough (Phew)/ We the winnin’ team, built the team, like I’m Dr. Bust (Ayy, woah), heard he good with words, Patrick Benz, he done locked it up/ Got her from the lobby, hit the bed, and she propped it up

The successful FACE project went on to become his highest charting album yet, landing at No. 31 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 2 on the Independent Chart. Outside of his own releases, Babyface can be heard on some recent collaborations like “Drive By” by French Montana and Harry Fraud, “Mixin’ Juices” by Maxo Kream, and “6 Mile Show” by Icewear Vezzo. Back in February, Babyface Ray delivered Unf**kwitable, a seven-track EP with features from EST Gee, Kash Doll, and Moneybagg Yo.

Be sure to press play on Babyface Ray’s brand new music video for “Anotha One” down below.