Yesterday (July 27), Maxo Kream unveiled the deluxe edition of his third studio LP WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, which added six songs to the overall project. One particular standout is the Tez, Sage Skolfield, and Sean Solymar-produced “MIXIN JUICES,” a hard-hitting cut that features an assist from Babyface Ray and is centered around popular vices within hip hop:

“Wockhardt, Hi-Tech red, MGP, we mixin’ juices, when the opps see me, they scared, they tryna plea and coppin’ deuces, Exotic Trill … my trap house on Rasputia, been servin’ fiends and pushin’ P’s like Gunna, Young Thug, and Future, gotta a thot box suckin’ that D, she poppin’ that pill, slangin’ coochie, on molly, percs, she slop and slurp the group ’cause she a groupie, you a lame, can’t hang, better tuck your chain, he don’t play no games, he neutral…”

Directed by DGreen Filmz comes a matching visual for “MIXIN JUICES” that puts Maxo Kream and Babyface Ray in a parking lot with their crew and some high-end whips. There’s also shots of the artists performing on stage and indulging in the many “juices” that inspired the song’s title.

WEIGHT OF THE WORLD initially made landfall back in October with 16 songs and additional features from Don Toliver, Freddie Gibbs, A$AP Rocky, Monaleo, and Tyler, The Creator. An avid storyteller, Maxo Kream‘s latest body of work is full of both vivid tales about street life in Southwest Houston and honest accounts of the rapper’s state of mind in the wake of his brother’s tragic death. An powerful example of this can be heard on the DJ Dahi and Teej-backed “TRIPS”:

“My brother should’ve wore a vest, he should’ve grabbed that pipe before he chased him out the house, instead he fightin’ for his life and he bleedin’ out the mouth…”

Press play on “MIXIN JUICES” below.