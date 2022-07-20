Soon, Maxo Kream will unveil the deluxe edition of his most recent studio album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, which was led by the well-received drops “JIGGA DAME” and “FOOTBALL HEADS” with Benny The Butcher. Today, he adds to that with “THE VISION,” a collaboration alongside Anderson .Paak. The Teej-produced offering gives listeners a vivid picture of Maxo‘s lifestyle:

“Might pull out Huaraches, lace up, 5’s Jordans, ten toes like some sandals, these some Forces, eighty-fours rollin’, seven livin’, rollin’, we don’t play poker but in Texas we still holdin’, chuckin’ deuces out the roof and drop a deuce in Morning Dew, I’m flossin’ like a snake or two, ’cause boastin’, braggin’ what I do, trap house schemin’, triple beamin’, head to Neiman’s, coppin’ shoes, Promethazine and Codeine dreamin’, leanin’…”

WEIGHT OF THE WORLD was originally released back in October, complete with 16 songs and appearances from Don Toliver, Freddie Gibbs, A$AP Rocky, Monaleo, and Tyler, The Creator. As Maxo Kream has revealed during the project’s promotional cycle, WEIGHT OF THE WORLD also served as a tribute to his loved ones — specifically his late brother Money-Du, who was tragically killed back in 2020. The standout cut “TRIPS” further delves into that unfortunate loss:

“July 22nd, 1992, eleven pounds, six ounces, mom gave birth to Money Du, we did everything together, you did everything I do, blood brother and I love him, thuggin’ since the age of two, as we got older, hit them corners ’cause the rent was past due, vacuum sealer for the odor, at school sellin’ doja, takin’ trips to California, you’re frequent flyin’ with United, OG Chronic marijuana buyin’, how you end up dyin’, niggas set my brother up, try to run off with his stuff, they tried to take your pounds, you chased him down and fucked that nigga up…”

Press play on Maxo Kream and Anderson .Paak‘s “THE VISION” below. WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (Deluxe) arrives July 27.