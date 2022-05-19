It’s been a year since Maxo Kream unveils his third studio LP WEIGHT OF THE WORLD, which contained 16 songs and additional contributions from Tyler, The Creator, Monaleo, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs, and Don Toliver. Earlier this week, the Houston emcee decided to make a big return with “JIGGA DAME,” a Papiyerr, Diego Ave, and Bankroll Got It-produced offering that sees him utilizing lessons learned from former business partners JAY-Z and Dame Dash:

“Broke and bummy, down bad, I didn’t have a thing, got some money, it’s funny how people change, selling rock with the Glock, I was hitting plays, like The Rock, you can smell what I’m cooking, mane, murda block, seven Js in my Michael Js, sign to Roc, I do years and fly private planes, me and Jigga talk figures, he give me game, me and my niggas split millions like Jigga Dame, I sold yay, like Adidas, it wasn’t easy, called my chopper Kim K and put niggas on TV…”

“JIGGA DAME” also boasts a matching video courtesy of DGreen Filmz. Although short, the clip is packed with shots of Maxo Kream hitting stages and connecting with other artists (including a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Tyler moment). Viewers can also catch him repping his set with his crew, showing off high-end cars, jewelry, and more.

Recently, Maxo Kream finished the American leg of his “Big Persona Tour,” which had been going on since March 2022 and has seen him touching stages in Detroit, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Now, he’s preparing to head to Australia for dates in Sydney and Melbourne, which take place in July.

Press play on Maxo Kream’s “JIGGA DAME” video below. Hopefully, the new music means that a new body of work (or a deluxe version of WEIGHT OF THE WORLD) is on the way.