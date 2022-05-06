Mary J. Blige is having herself quite a year. On the heels of performing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, the songstress continues to receive her flowers. This time, she is being honored with her very own day.

Just ahead of her inaugural Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit, the Yonkers native has something else to celebrate. The event will take place in Atlanta to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend.

During a celebration Thursday night (May 5), Blige was honored by Atlanta councilwoman, Keisha Sean Waites while a few stars were in attendance including her close friend and style icon Misa Hylton, 2 Chainz, and music executive Kenny Burns.

“Whereas, The Atlanta City Council recognizes Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, Oscar-nominated actress, producer, and philanthropist Mary J. Blige as we celebrate ‘Strength of A Woman Day,'” read the official declaration from city county officials.

The festival is named after the “Real Love” singer’s 13th studio album, Strength Of A Woman. Released in 2017, the tracklist includes songs like “Set Me Free,” “The Naked Truth,” and “Glow Up.”

She shared a tweet celebrating the festival’s kick-off saying that the festival’s “purpose is to empower, educate and elevate.”

Good Morning Gorgeous! Welcome to the inauguration, the beginning and the debut! Yours Truly and @Pepsi presents the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit 2022 in partnership with @LiveNationUrban. Our purpose is to empower, educate and elevate! May 6-8 in Atlanta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/7DzVkK6Nq2 — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) March 7, 2022

In partnership with Pepsi’s Stronger Together initiative, the program includes a weekend of event tailored to supporting the city of Atlanta.

First up is a program alongside the City of Refuge. The organization provides services to families and individuals in crisis including housing for women and single mothers. Not only did Pepsi Stronger Together restock its closet for new residents, they also pledged a $20,000 donation to support important work geared toward helping women in need.

“For Pepsi Stronger Together, our goal has always been to uplift the Atlanta community and our role in the ‘Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit’ is no different. We are honored to be working with the City of Refuge, an organization that echoes what the festival represents, to kick-start the return of this donation-based closet and provide these deserving women the tools they need to succeed,” said Elisa Baker, senior director, Brand Communications and Community Engagement, PepsiCo Multicultural Business and Equity Development (MBED).

The Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit will also include performances by the Queen of Hip Hop Soul herself as well as City Girls, Omeretta The Great, Chaka Khan, and more.