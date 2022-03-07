Mary J. Blige has announced her inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit. According to a press release, the multi-day event, which is set in Atlanta over Mother’s Day weekend, will focus on themes like music, wellness, tech, beauty and financial literacy and feature an all-women lineup of comedians and artists.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry,” Blige said in the release. “Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength. We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved.”

“I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career,” she continued. “I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

The festival kicks off on Friday, May 6 with stand-up shows by comedians Ms. Pat, Wanda, Just Nesh and Erica Duchess; followed by musical performances by the likes of Kiana Ledè, Emotional Oranges, Rubi Rose and more.

Saturday, May 7 will include a summit, followed by performances by Blige “and friends,” Chaka Khan, City Girls, Ella Mai, Xscape, Queen Naija, Baby Tate and Omerettá the Great.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, May 8 with a Mother’s Day brunch, featuring gospel stars Kierra Sheard and Le’Andria Johnson.

“This festival and summit were created for our friends, mothers, sisters and the countless women who walk unapologetically in their truth and strength,” Blige’s partner Ashaunna Ayars of The Ayars Agency said. “Being able to bring an experience like this to fruition, especially with a dynamic team of Black women at the helm, is a dream come true.”

The event is being hosted in partnership with Pepsi and Live Nation Urban. Mari Davies, Vice President of Booking and Talent at Live Nation Urban, added in the release, “I’m thrilled to present a powerful lineup of all-female talent headlined by, and in partnership with, Mary J Blige for the Inaugural Strength of a Woman Weekend in Atlanta. Mary’s story and career are so inspirational, relatable and triumphant. The weekend will showcase and celebrate strong talented women across generations and I’m proud to be a part of such a special weekend! This is for us and by us.”

