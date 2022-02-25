Last month, Rubi Rose liberated a new single for the masses titled “Single,” which sees production from Diego Ave, Jae Roc, and Bankroll Got It. Today (Feb. 25), she makes her swift return with yet another strong offering titled “I Like.” The new video is co-directed by Legit Looks and Rubi Rose herself, making this her official directorial debut. On the track, Rubi makes it crystal clear what her preferences are when it comes to men:

I like when he hit my line talking nasty, I like when he tell me climb in the back seat/ I like thug n***as with a long rap sheet, I’m a hood bitch, I like it nasty/ He like when I hit his line talkin’ nasty, he like when I tell him meet me in the back seat/ He like when I hold the strap but don’t ask it, I’m a hood bitch, I like it nasty

It’s been a couple of years since Rubi Rose released her official debut project For The Streets, an eight-track EP that saw additional features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, and Cardi B. Since then, she’s continued to build on her momentum with well-received singles like “TWORK,” “Poke,” and “Loyal Dick” — the Kentucky talent also contributed to high-profile cuts like Rich The Kid’s “Nasty,” Trap Manny’s “Mine,” Young M.A’s “Don Diva,” Rob $tone’s “I Love It,” Asian Doll’s “Nunnadet Shit (Remix),” Dixie’s “Psycho,” and Saucy Santana’s “Rock With It (Remix).” Last year, Rose joined the the likes of Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, 42 Dugg, Morray, Blxst, DDG, and Toosii as part of the latest XXL Freshman class, further raising her profile and positioning her as one of the artists to look out for in 2022.

Be sure to press play on Rubi Rose’s brand new music video for “I Like” down below.